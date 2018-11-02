CNN is launching its latest Facts First promo on Sunday, two days before what many pundits are calling the most important midterm of their lifetime.

While earlier efforts have cautioned viewers what might happen if people scream “banana, banana, banana” when they see an apple, this spot dramatizes a world in which the lie has become the truth.

In the post-truth world:

– Children bob for bananas.

– School books teach children them how Isaac Newton discovered his universal law of gravitation when a banana fell out of a tree and beaned him on the head.

– Tourists to New York City buy The Big Banana” T-shirts.

– And a 16th century art masterpiece shows Eve tempting Adam in the garden of Eden with her banana.

“Lies can become truth, if we let them,” cautions CNN’s ad, released at the end of a week in which former President Barack



Obama blasted President Donald Trump for “lying” and “making up stuff” as Obama campaigned for Dems in Florida and Georgia.

CNN started the week being on receiving end of a third intercepted pipe bomb sent by a rabid Trump supporter. Speaking of lies becoming truth, on Friday, Trump blamed the “Fake News,” among whom he counts CNN, for previous week’s violence.

“The fake news is creating violence!” the president said as he left the White House for a rally in West Virginia. In addition the bombs sent to prominent critics of the president, 11 people were killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue, which the president complained had interrupted the GOP’s midterm momentum.

CNN’s new promo is the latest in a headline-grabbing campaign the cable news network launched in October of 2017, starting with “This is an apple”: