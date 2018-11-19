CNN has responded to yet another press-pass threat from the President of the United States by asking the U.S. District court for an emergency hearing.

“The White House is continuing to violate the First and 5th Amendments of the Constitution,” CNN said in a statement yesterday. “These actions threaten all journalists and news organizations. Jim Acosta and CNN will continue to report the news about the White House and the President.”

The network’s request for an emergency hearing follows a new warning from the White House that CNN’s Jim Acosta could have his press pass revoked again at the end of November.

Now CNN and Acosta are seeking a hearing on a preliminary injunction for the week of November 26 or soon thereafter.

Trump’s White House was forced to restore Acosta’s credentials last week after Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled that Acosta’s due process rights had been violated. But the court order was temporary, and would expire after two weeks. According to CNN, Acosta has received a formal letter from the White House “outlining a ‘preliminary decision’ to suspend his pass again once the restraining order expires.”

CNN’s lawyers now say that the White House letter is an “attempt to provide retroactive due process.”

Acosta’s pass was revoked following a Nov. 7 press conference during which a White House intern attempted to grab the mic out of Acosta’s hands, and Trump verbally berated Acosta as the reporter continued asking questions.

According to a report by CNN’s Brian Stelter today, the latest White House letter to Acosta was signed by press secretary Sarah Sanders and deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine. “The letter signaled that the Trump administration wants to continue fighting Acosta, despite the round one setback in court, rather than seeking an out-of-court settlement,” Stelter writes.

CNN’s report indicates that “the network and Acosta ‘remain hopeful’ that the parties “can resolve this dispute without further court intervention.”