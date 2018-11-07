UPDATE, with video CNN punched back, as President Donald Trump would say, at POTUS’s attack on the cable news network’s correspondent Jim Acosta at this morning’s White House presser.

“This President’s ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far,” CNN said in a statement sent out on Twitter.

“They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American. While President Trump has made it clear he does not respect a free press, he has a sworn obligation to protect it. A free press is vital to democracy and we stand behind Jim Acosta and his fellow journalists everywhere.”

Trump’s morning post-midterms presser turned into an historic White House brawl when Acosta poked the presidential bear with his line of questioning about Trump’s Caravan Invasion rally rhetoric.

“That’s enough! Put down the mic!” Trump ordered Acosta. “CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You should not be working for CNN.”

“The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible. The way you treat other people is horrible!” Trump hissed at Acosta.

It smacked of theater, given that Trump had picked pugnacious Acosta from among the crowd of reporters, to ask a question. Almost as if Trump, worried about Democrat’s gaining control of the House and the possible investigations that might follow, was looking for a fight to pick, or a “dog” to kick.

“I’m not a big fan of yours either!” Trump spit back when NBC’s White House Correspondent Peter Alexander had come to Acosta’s defense, telling Trump his comment was “unfair” and adding, Acosta is “a diligent reporter who busts his butt like the rest of us.”

Acosta jumped back up and, minus microphone, could be heard talking “pipe bombs” – three of which had been sent to CNN; a rabid Donald Trump supporter in Florida has been arrested for the crime.

“Just sit down!” Trump shouted at Acosta. “When you report Fake News, which CNN does, you are the Enemy of the People.”

CNN’s tweet: