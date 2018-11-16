We’ll be seeing more of Toby on Claws. Evan Daigle, who has recurred since Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season of TNT’s comedic drama series. In addition, Hung alumna Rebecca Creskoff and Michael Horse (Twin Peaks) have been tapped for recurring roles.

Daiglee’s Toby is Uncle Daddy’s (Dean Norris) right-hand man and favorite boy toy. He has appeared in 15 episodes through Season 2.

Creskoff will recur as Melba Locklear, a Sarasota native who was a child model for catalogs and print campaigns throughout the southeast. This transitioned into beauty pageants and, ultimately a meteorologist gig on the local news, until an on-air, obscenity-strewn meltdown cost Melba her career in journalism. A lengthy rehabilitation followed, during which she met Mac, who was battling a cocaine addiction. They married shortly thereafter. Today, Melba is the picture of a Sarasota mover and shaker.

Horse will play Mac Locklear, Melba’s (Creskoff) husband. Affable, always nattily dressed in bespoke suits, Mac Locklear is a dashing Native American male who is involved in the seedy/glamorous world of Florida gaming. At face value, Mac and Melba are respectable pillars of Sarasota business community with their profitable casino, Bayside Rapture, which is affiliated with the obscure, recently recognized Tuptee tribe of central Florida. He’s a man with many secrets.

Claws follows the rise of five treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon. The hit dramedy stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Suleka Mathew, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris. Claws is executive-produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, who also serves as showrunner, and Eliot Laurence, who created the series. Claws is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner’s Studio T.

Creskoff is known for her role as Lenore Bernard on Hung. Her other credits include Bates Motel, Mad Men and a recent guest role on Single Parents. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment.

Horse recently wrapped shooting a role on Harrison Ford’s upcoming feature Call of the Wild and was most recently seen reviving his role of Deputy Hank in the Twin Peaks revival. He’s repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency.

Daigle is represented by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.