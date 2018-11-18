Former The Crown star Claire Foy will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 1. The announcement was made during tonight’s edition of NBC’s late-night sketch show hosted by Steve Carell. She will be joined by fellow SNL first-timer, Anderson .Paak, who will serve as a musical guest.

Foy is coming off a two-season starring turn as Elizabeth II on Netflix’s drama seres The Crown, which earned her an Emmy and a Golden Globe awards. She currently stars as Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story.