A new short film competition for aspiring filmmakers is being launched by Cine Sony and the National Assn. of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) as part of the ongoing diversity and inclusion program at the studio.

Voces Nuevas is open to aspiring filmmakers residing in the US and age 18 and over. Entries will be accepted through January 31, 2019 for short films from two to 20 minutes in length. Judges reviewing submissions include actor and co-founder of Cinestar Pictures Zoe Saldana; Cinestar Pictures co-founders Cisely and Mariel Saldana; award-winning actor and producer Esai Morales; award-winning actress, producer and activist Lisa Vidal; and senior creative executives from Sony Pictures Entertainment Worldwide Acquisitions and Screen Gems.

“Cine Sony is delighted to partner with NALIP to provide a platform to champion the talent and creativity of up-and-coming filmmakers in the US,” said Jeff Meier, SVP and GM US Networks, Sony Pictures Television. “On Cine Sony, we have a diverse array of entertainment content from comedies to action movies that reflects the varied interests of our Latino audience. With Voces Nuevas, we are continuing that commitment to showcase the diverse perspectives of aspiring content creators with different backgrounds and experiences.”

Voces Nuevas aims to discover and celebrate emerging film talent while providing a new resource for content development. Entrants will compete for the chance to win $10,000 plus airfare and accommodations for up to five nights in Los Angeles for the opportunity to meet with Sony Pictures Television executives there. The winner will also be awarded a scholarship to the 2019 NALIP Media Summit.

“NALIP is a prominent supporter of Latinx inclusion, a crucial and vital element in progressive entertainment and media,” said Ben Lopez, executive director for NALIP. “NALIP is thrilled to collaborate with the Cine Sony short film contest, ‘Voces Nuevas’. We believe this partnership will give Latinx filmmakers the opportunity to showcase their films to a wider range of audiences.”

“My sisters, Cisely and Mariel, and I are thrilled to be judging the first annual Voces Nuevas film contest,” said Zoe Saldana. “Every opportunity to amplify Hispanic voices and stories is a further step toward empowering a community that significantly contributes to the cultural vibrancy of America.”

Visit CineSonyVocesNuevas.com for competition rules and entry forms. There is no entry fee.

Cine Sony is the home for Hollywood blockbusters in Spanish. The network also offers on-demand content and an authenticated watch app, Cine Sony, through its distribution partners. Cine Sony is distributed by CenturyLink, Comcast, Cox Communications, DISH, and AT&T DirecTV, among others.

The National Assn. of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) is a national membership organization, addressing for 20 years the largest ethnic minority in the country. NALIP’s mission is to discover, promote and inspire Latino content creators and diverse voices across all media platforms.