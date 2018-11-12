Orion Pictures has set June 21 as the release date for its relaunch of the horror franchise Child’s Play. That’s the one with Chucky, the demented doll possessed with the soul of a serial killer.

This sets up as counterprogramming to another doll franchise, as Disney opens Toy Story 4 the same day, and parents of young children will want to be careful not to slip into the wrong door in the multiplex or face therapy bills later. Orion president John Hegeman announced the Child’s Play date today; the pic follows a mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry and Gabriel Bateman star with Beatrice Kitsos, Ty Consiglio and Carlease Burke. Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) directed from Tyler Burton Smith’s script. David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith produced under the KatzSmith Productions banner. That duo was involved in producing It. Aaron Schmidt and Chris Ferguson executive produced.

Add that to an Orion slate that includes the November 30 opener Anna and the Apocalypse and the Nicholas McCarthy-directed supernatural horror thriller The Prodigy starring Taylor Schilling and It‘s Jackson Robert Scott, which opens February 8.