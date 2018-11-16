Christopher G. Cowen (CNN’s Decades series, The History of Comedy) is launching Station 10 Media, a television, feature documentary and branded content company, as part of a joint venture with Boardwalk Pictures. Under the deal, Boardwalk Pictures will offer production and post production support on Station 10 projects. Cowen will serve as the President of Station 10 and will Executive Produce alongside Boardwalk Founder Andrew Fried (Chef’s Table, Last Chance U). Both companies are based in Santa Monica.

Station 10 will focus on unscripted formats and series, premium documentary series, limited series and doc features, as well as mobile and branded content — for U.S. and international markets.

“Chris is one of the creatives at the forefront of high-end factual storytelling that has become so prominent in the current marketplace. We are thrilled to be working with him to bring these stories to different audiences,” said Fried.

Station 10 would not provide details on any projects in the works beyond saying that they are thrilled to have built a very robust, diverse slate of projects.

Cowen served as an executive producer on CNN’s critically praised Decades series and The History of Comedy. He previously served as the longtime EVP, Original Programming at Herzog & Company, and has been nominated for four Emmys, winning for History’s Gettysburg. He is an Executive Producer and consultant on a number of projects he helped develop while at Herzog & Company including ESPN’s upcoming College Football 150: The American Game; the History special The Cola Wars as well as the eight-hour scripted series Dirty John that premieres November 25 on Bravo and the unscripted companion special at Oxygen, Dirty John: The Dirty Truth.

“I’ve always loved telling great stories, and there has never been another time in the history of television or film where more opportunities for creators has existed. Andrew and the Boardwalk team take such care in crafting their shows, which is exactly why they’ve led the way in the premium space” said Cowen.

Station 10 is repped by WME and David Fox & Jessica Bergman of Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.