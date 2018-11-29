NBC’s two-hour Christmas In Rockefeller Center (1.3 demo rating, 8.376 million viewers) topped Wednesday night in total viewers, but took a tumble compared to year ago one-hour tree-lighting extravaganza (1.7, 9.033M).

NBC boasted the most-watched primetime Christmas special on the Big 4 since the annual ceremony’s 8 PM coverage on same Wednesday in 2017, which is to say this year’s broadcast clocked more viewers than the 54th run of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, previous night on CBS.

At 10 PM, NBC followed the tree lighting with A Legendary Christmas with John And Crissy (0.8, 4.351M) which won its hour in viewers while tying in the demo with ABC’s A Million Little Things (0.8, 3.468M).

Million Little Things returned after two weeks of preemptions scoring 14% gain in that 18-49 age bracket, and 6% in total viewers, capping ABC’s lineup of Goldbergs (1.2, 4.963M), American Housewife (1.0, 4.364M), Modern Family (1.3, 4.818M), and Single Parents (0.9, 3.400M).

But Fox’s 8 PM Empire (1.5, 5.048M), returning up, dominated the demo from its 8 PM berth, tying CBS’s 8-10 PM Survivor (1.5, 7.562M) for Thursday’s top demo showing. CBS followed Survivor with a Magnum P.I. repeat (0.5, 3.095M).

Fox followed Empire with 9 PM’s Star (1.1, 3.67M).

CW’s Riverdale (0.5, 1.277M) also improved in its return to that network’s schedule, followed by All American (0.3, 767K).

Fox (1.3, 4.357M) led the night in the demo, finishing No. 3 in overall audience.

NBC (1.1, 7.034M) topped the night in total viewers, taking all six half hours of primetime.

CBS (1.2, 6.073M) was NBC’s closest competitor in overall crowd; ABC (1.0, 4.080M) followed those three in the demo and total viewers; CW (0.4, 1.022M) rounded out the lineup. .