Fox News’ Chris Wallace will interview President Donald Trump this Sunday on Fox News Sunday. The cable news network says the “wide-ranging” interview will include questions about CNN’s lawsuit against the White House after Trump pulled the credentials of Jim Acosta.

A DC District Court judge is set to rule Thursday afternoon whether to compel the White House to temporarily re-instate Acosta’s White House credentials as CNN’s lawsuit makes its way through the court.

Fox News on Wednesday came out in support of CNN’s lawsuit. In so doing, it joined about a dozen other media outlets announcing intent to file friend-of-the-court briefs to support CNN and its White House correspondent. “Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized,” Fox News chief Jay Wallace said in a statement. “While we don’t condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people.”

Also in the mix of questions Wallace will put to Trump: midterm election results, Trump’s appointment of Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker after sacking Jeff Sessions, reports that the President may issue written answers to Robert Mueller’s team, and Saudi Arabia’s role in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

It’s Wallace’s first interview with Trump since he took office in January 2017.