EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures is dancing with Chris Pratt to star in a relaunch of its action franchise The Saint. Sources cautioned this is early days, but that the hope is to build the film around the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchise star. Lorenzo di Bonaventura is aboard to produce. Stay tuned.

First mounted as a series with Roger Moore playing Simon Templar, the wealthy adventurer, The Saint was first turned into a film back in 1997. Jonathan Hensleigh directed and Val Kilmer played Templar and Robert Evans produced.