Discovery has confirmed it is in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines to return to television in an expanded role that includes their own branded network.

The Gaines took a time-out after their ultra-popular HGTV show Fixer Upper show ended. A new baby was added to the family, and the duo took some downtime after a whirlwind rise that saw them add products and new businesses that went far beyond merely renovating homes. There had been rumors of a talk show for the couple, who have put Waco, Texas on the map.

During Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Chip and Joanna Gaines said the downtime is about to end.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said, quote/unquote, you can tell your mother but that’s it,” Chip said. “So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”

The couple’s Magnolia company also issued a statement. “We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

Discovery also confirmed the talks, though a spokesperson cautioned that nothing is signed. “Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Gaines’ are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens. Stay tuned…working out the final details…more to come soon!”

Chip Gaines told Fallon that their Fixer Upper career has prepped them for what comes next.

“So we actually partnered with David Zaslav (Discovery’s chief executive officer) and Discovery, we’re actually going to have a network, and I think we’re going to really carve it out in a way that makes sense to us and our family,” he said. “It’s going to be filmed a lot in Waco, Texas, so we don’t have to travel a whole lot. So with all things being equal, we’re really excited.”