Three actors are set to join the occult teenage fun of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Mckenna Grace is set to guest star in the forthcoming holiday episode titled “A Midwinter’s Tale” while Alexis Denisof and Jedidiah Goodacre will join Part 2 of the Netflix series as recurring guest stars.

Grace will guest star as Li’l Sabrina — a dead ringer for Kiernan Shipka’s teenage Sabrina. During the holiday special (which debuts December 14 on Netflix), we’ll get to see what Sabrina was like as a precocious pre-teen witch. While the Church of Night celebrates the Winter Solstice, Li’l Sabrina goes out of her way to ask Santa for something special.

Denisof will play Adam Masters, the boyfriend of Mary Wardwell (Michelle Gomez). Handsome and charming, Adam returns to Greendale after a stint overseas working with Physicians Without Frontiers—unaware that his fiancé has been taken over by the demoness Madam Satan.

Goodacre will play warlock Dorian Gray, the owner of Dorian’s Gray Room, an exclusive nightclub. He is an enigmatic gentleman of an indeterminate age and is very good at keeping secrets, especially his own — a cursed portrait he hides from prying eyes (just like the novel!)

Grace can be seen in the highly-anticipated Marvel pic Captain Marvel and is currently shooting Annabelle 3. She also co-stars in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House. Her previous credits include Gifted, I, Tonya, and Troupe Zero.

Emmy-nominated Denisof starred in Joss Whedon’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic comedy Much Ado About Nothing. He is known as a staple in the Whedonverse, having appeared in the cult classic TV shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. He also starred in the web series I Love Bekka and Lucy, for which he received an Emmy nomination. His other credits include The Avengers as well as Finding Carter on MTV, CBS’s How I Met Your Mother and NBC’s Grimm.

Goodacre is known for his role as Roman in The Originals and appeared on ABC’s Somewhere Between as well as the upcoming Netflix series The Order. He also originated the role of Chad Charming on the Disney Channel Original Movie, Descendants and has brought him back for the two subsequent sequels.