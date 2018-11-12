Netflix is expanding its holiday content with some dark Christmas cheer from Sabrina and her coven. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will air a special holiday episode titled “A Midwinter’s Tale” on Friday, December 14. Check out a couple of short clips from the episode in the sizzle reel above.

According to the logline, “A Midwinter’s Tale” is set during the Church of Night’s celebration of the winter solstice. On the longest night of the year, families gather around the yule fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. The holidays also are a time for guests and visitors — both welcome and unwelcome — and you never know who’ll drop down the chimney.

Star Kiernan Shipka and series regulars Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen and Lachlan Watson all are set to appear in the special.