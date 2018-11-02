If Fox and the NFL thought they were going to score with two struggling teams going head-to-head on last night, the San Francisco 49ers’ 34-3 demolition of the Oakland Raiders relieved them of that notion.

Add to the fact that one of the cheerleaders for Colin Kaepernick’s old team seemed to be taking a knee in protest during the national anthem and that spread like wildfire across social media and the battle of the Bay was sunk, at least in the ratings.

Coming a very rare second to the 8.3 of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory in the metered markets, the blowout game drew an 8.2/14 in the early metrics. That’s a decline of 11% from what last week’s Houston Texans’ 42-23 win over the Miami Dolphins on TNF pulled in for the Rupert Murdoch owned-net and the NFL Network.

There’s not real comparison to last year, as the comparable TNF Buffalo Bills v. New York Jets match-up was only shown on NFLN.

Whether or not the apparent protest played any role in this week’s ratings downturn is ultimately unknown. However, unlike last year’s ratings hobbled NFL season, the actions against social injustice have been rare and few this season.

Though the league tried to bring in a fine system for on-field protests for players this summer, the policy soon fell apart due to conflict with the players’ association. Which means right now the NFL has no stance on anyone taking a knee, cheerleaders or not.