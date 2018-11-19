There will be plenty of CW synergy on the set of an upcoming episode of the network’s Charmed reboot. Fellow CW series Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil is set to guest star on the dramedy in an upcoming episode directed by Jane star Gina Rodriguez. (Both series hail from Jennie Snyder Urman).

Camil will play Mr. Morales, the brash and eccentric new Music Director of Hillowne University’s a cappella group, The Hilltones. As an acolyte of a cappella, Morales is never seen without his hauntingly ornate pitch pipe. His commanding presence and devotion to technique make him the perfect person to ready The Hilltones for their next killer performance.

It was previously revealed that Rodriguez would direct an episode of Charmed this season. Earlier this month, Charmed along with the CW’s other two freshman series, Legacies and All American, received orders for additional episodes, with Charmed receiving a traditional Back 9.

Penned by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin and created with Jane the Virgin creator/showrunner Urman, the Charmed reboot centers on three sisters (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.

Urman, O’Toole and Rardin executive produce with Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling, who directs.

Jane the Virgin‘s fifth and final season premieres in 2019.