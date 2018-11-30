EXCLUSIVE: Katie Keenan, one of the top execs at British broadcaster Channel 5, is leaving the Viacom-owned network.

I hear that Keenan, who has worked at the broadcaster for around twelve years, will be leaving at the end of the year and is one of a handful of execs exiting the business as part of a number of changes being brought in by Channel 5’s Director of Programming Ben Frow.

Keenan, who is Head of Acquisitions at Channel 5 and Viacom International Media Networks UK, has been responsible for bringing a raft of top U.S. shows to the UK including Gotham, The X-Files and most recently Designated Survivor. In addition to these shows, recent deals include NBC’s reboot of Will & Grace and eOne’s Canadian cop drama The Detail.

She joined C5 in 2006 as Deputy Controller of Acquisitions, having previously worked at Channel 4 and UKTV, and has been Head of Acquisitions for C5 since 2010, having taking on an expanded role, covering networks such as MTV and Comedy Central, since 2014.

Reporting to Frow with a reporting line to Jill Offman, SVP, Managing Director, Comedy Central UK, she has been Viacom’s main UK liaison with the Hollywood studios. She is a popular figure at the LA Screenings and other major international TV trade fairs.

It is understood that she will not be replaced at Channel 5.