British broadcaster Channel 4 has appointed People Just Do Nothing producer Jon Petrie as a comedy commissioning editor.

He has produced all five seasons of the mockumentary comedy, which airs on BBC Three, working for Ash Atalla’s Roughcut Television as well as his own Roughcut-backed indie Little A. He also recently produced Stath Lets Flats for C4.

Petrie, who has also produces series including Never Mind The Buzzcocks, QI and Comic Relief, will join the channel in early 2019 and will report to Head of Comedy Fiona McDermott. He will work alongside Commissioning Editor Jack Bayles and Laura Riseam, who has recently been promoted to Commissioning Executive in the team.

Channel 4’s comedy slate includes Amazon co-pro Catastrophe and Hulu co-pro The Bisexual with new series coming up including Happy AF, Year of the Rabbit and MAXXX.

McDermott said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Jon to the team. He’s rightly earned a reputation as a real craftsman of original British comedy, from People Just Do Nothing to Stath Lets Flats. He has a proven eye for distinct young comedy talent and we can’t wait to see what he brings at a time when comedy has never been stronger for Channel 4.”

Petrie added, “I can’t wait to get started at Channel 4. Offers like this don’t come up very often. It’s a very exciting time for comedy at the channel and I’m looking forward to working with Fiona and the comedy team very much.”