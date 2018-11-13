EXCLUSIVE: Chance The Rapper is at the center of Hope, an original movie musical that MGM will develop and finance. The three-time Grammy winner is partnered as producer with Haight Films’ Pat Corcoran and Tradecraft’s Scott Bernstein, latter of whom was a producer on Straight Outta Compton. Scripting will be Carlito Rodriguez, whose credits include the Fox series Empire and HBO’s The Leftovers. Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Nico Segal (formerly known as Donnie Trumpet) will oversee the creation of the film’s original music. Segal is a longtime collaborator who with Chance formed Chance and The Social Experiment in Chicago and broke through with the 2015 album Surf. The pieces were put together by MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman.

Told through original music from Nico and his collaborators, Hope follows a group of Chicago teenagers that band together to turn art into action within their community.

Chance the Rapper is a hip-hop artist, producer and social activist who became the first streaming only artist to win a Grammy Award for his album Coloring Book, which became the first to chart on the Billboard 200 based solely on streaming, rising to Number 8. On the social activism front, Chance has long given back to the Chicago community he grew up in and that includes launching #SaveChicago with his father to combat gun violence; donating $1 million to local schools; and creating Social Works, an organization aimed at empowering youth through arts, education and civic engagement within the city. The movie furthers that message of empowerment.

Said Corcoran, who is Chance’s longtime manager: “From day one, our mission at Haight Films’ has been to apply Haight Brand’s artist-first and Chicago-proud ideology to the film space. We are incredibly excited to be working alongside Chance, MGM and Scott Bernstein to bring this vision to life.”

Glickman called Chance and Nico “two of the most influential and innovative artists of their generation. We feel thrilled, privileged, and eager to be collaborating with them on such a unique project.”

Ash Sarohia will oversee for Tradecraft and Mike Kadziulis, M.E. Barker and Scott Schwartz will oversee for Haight Films. Glickman and Adam Rosenberg, MGM’s Co-President of Production, are overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

The deal was brokered by UTA and Eric Sherman at Ziffren.