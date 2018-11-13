The Dog Whisperer star Cesar Millan is launching a pet-centric SVOD service and linear network.

Millan, who has also starred in Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation and Cesar 911, is launching Cesar’s Pet Planet. The service will consist of original content and library titles spanning entertainment formats, films, training show and pet health series.

It will initially launch next year in Latin America via Digital Media Distribution’s SVOD and linear platforms. It is a tie up between Millan, DMD and Mucho Mas, the LA-based media company that focuses on programming for the Latino market.

“I am a committed animal and pet lover, and as a Latino, I understand firsthand, the commitment and esteem the community and culture holds for its pet friends and family members,” stated Millan. “The opportunity to join with Mucho Mas and DMD in this endeavor is an opportunity I know will resonate with the global Latino community and provide entertainment, informational and training content, and support for the marketplace. I am looking forward to launching the network with my partners and to creating exciting new and original programming.”

“The idea to form the network comes from the simple fact that the Latin American community has among the world’s highest levels of pet ownership—approximately 80% of Latino homes have a domestic animal,” said Mucho Mas Partners, Simon Wise and Javier Chapa. “Very simply, we are meeting the market’s needs and requests not only for inspirational and instructional content, but for original and classic scripted films and shows that share the world’s passion for home pets.”

Daniel Sandelson, Chief Commercial Officer of DMD added, “DMD is delighted to be partnering with Cesar Millan and Mucho Mas to create this innovative entertainment service. Latin America is experiencing rapid growth in innovative TV services and this network will appeal to key multiple demographics there and across the world.”

Millan is represented by Tony Deniro and Ashwant Venkatram.