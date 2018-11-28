CBS is using a different approach to unveiling its winter scheduling plans this year — by genre. After announcing its midseason unscripted slate yesterday, the network today is focusing on comedy.

CBS

Coming off the schedule in January/February are freshmen Murphy Brown and Happy Together; coming on are new comedy Fam and returning Man With a Plan.

CBS so far has given a Back 9 pickup for a full-season order to one new fall comedy, The Neighborhood. Like all current broadcast sitcom reboots, Murphy Brown was designed for a limited run and will wrap its freshman run with 13 episodes though its ratings delivery has been somewhat disappointing.

CBS

For Happy Together, starring Damon Wayans Jr., CBS has opted not to order additional episodes beyond the original 13. Per CBS’ standard MO the past few years, the comedy is not canceled and will remain in contention for next season.

The odds of a freshman series getting a renewal after failing to secure a back order are usually pretty slim though there are some extraneous circumstances to consider. While Happy Together has underperformed in the ratings, it stars a sought-after comedy talent in Wayans Jr. and comes from Late Late Show producer Fulwell 73. What’s more, because of co-lead Amber Stevens West’s pregnancy, the series rushed production on the first six episodes. In the most recent Episodes 7 and 8, ratings have gone up, with the eighth episode logging the comedy’s best Live+same day total viewer and adults 18-49 numbers since Episode 3.

Also possibly factoring in the decision not to order more episodes of Happy Together is the limited comedy inventory at CBS, which trimmed its Monday comedy block, leaving it with six half-hour slots on Monday and Thursday vs. eight last season.

CBS is keeping things simple in tweaking the comedy lineup for midseason, with the Matt LeBlanc starrer Man With a Plan returning to its Monday 8:30 PM slot, replacing Happy Together, and Fam, starring Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell, succeeding Murphy Brown in the Thursday 9:30 PM time period behind Mom. Fam debuts Jan. 10; Man with a Plan premieres Feb. 4.

CBS

Remaining on the bench is Life In Pieces, which received a 13-episode fourth season renewal in May. The family comedy boasts one of the strongest comedy series ensemble casts but it may fall victim of CBS’ lack of shelf space.

The two comedies that are joining the schedule, Man with a Plan and Fam, are owned by CBS; Life In Pieces is not.

CBS’ WINTER SCHEDULE FOR MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

Thursday (as of Jan. 10)

8:00-8:30 PM: THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM: YOUNG SHELDON

9:00-9:30 PM: MOM

9:30-10:00 PM: FAM

10:00-11:00 PM: S.W.A.T.

Monday (Feb. 4 and Feb. 11)

8:00-8:30 PM: THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30-9:00 PM: MAN WITH A PLAN

9:00-10:00 PM: BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

10:00-11:00 PM: BULL

Monday (as of Feb. 18)

8:00-8:30 PM: THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30-9:00 PM: MAN WITH A PLAN

9:00-10:00 PM: MAGNUM P.I.

10:00-11:00 PM: BULL

About FAM

FAM stars Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell in a comedy about a woman whose vision of a perfect life with her adoring fiancé and his wonderful parents is radically altered when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half-sister unexpectedly comes to live with her. As the family Clem (Dobrev) chose and the family she has blend, Clem realizes that this new happy fam may be the perfection she’s always been seeking. Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph also star.

Corinne Kingsbury, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Dana Honor are executive producers for Kapital Entertainment in association with CBS Television Studios. Showrunner/executive producer Bob Kushell stepped down earlier this month over inappropriate language in the writers room.

About MAN WITH A PLAN

MAN WITH A PLAN stars Matt LeBlanc in a comedy about an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage and family. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley, Matt Cook and Kali Rocha also star.

Jeff and Jackie Filgo, Matt LeBlanc, Michael Rotenberg, Troy Zien and Gregg Mettler are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.