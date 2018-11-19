CBS has promoted network veteran Kelli Raftery to Executive Vice President, Communications, CBS Corporation, from her SVP role. As EVP, Raftery will work with Dana McClintock, Chief Communications Officer, to whom she’ll report, and Chris Ender, Executive Vice President, CBS Corporation, guiding the Company’s overall media relations and communications strategy.

Based in New York, Raftery will continue to work closely with all CBS Corporation businesses, to help steer the messaging of the Company for its many external and internal constituencies.

“Kelli has excelled in every arena, from entertainment to news to sports, and more recently corporate,” said McClintock. “CBS is fortunate to have an executive with such deep experience to take on this larger role. I look forward to all she’ll do as we continue to communicate the outstanding opportunities in front of our Company.”

In her most recent role as SVP Communications, Raftery helped to manage media relations for the CBS Corporate Communications Department, covering a wide range of Company initiatives and activities in Sales, Research, Affiliate Relations, Carriage Agreements, Governmental Affairs, and Program Practices, among others.

Before that, she was based in Los Angeles, where she served as Vice President, CBS Entertainment, overseeing the CBS Daytime publicity group, while also serving as lead publicist responsible for launching and overseeing all aspects of publicity on The Talk.

Previously, she served as Director, Communications at Sports Illustrated Group, overseeing weekly editorial content publicity for SportsIllustrated magazine and SI.com.