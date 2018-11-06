CBS has put in development a drama from writer-producer Josh Reims (Dynasty), actor-writer-producer Lance Krall, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS TV Studios where the company is based.

Written by Reims, the untitled project is an intimate look at the high-octane, complicated lives of the med students, residents and attending physicians at the elite Uniformed Services University, where every doctor is also a trained soldier whose patients can be anyone from a fellow serviceperson to the President of the United States.

The potential series is being done in partnership with the Uniformed Services University and the Pentagon.

Reims executive produces alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed of Bruckheimer TV and Krall vis his Atlanta-based Picture It Productions.

Reims co-created with J.J. Abrams and executive produced the NBC action series Undercovers. He serves as co-executive producer on the CW/CBS TV Studios drama series Dynasty and previously was executive producer on ABC’s Mistresses. Last season, he co-wrote and executive produced Playing Dead, which went to pilot at the CW via CBS TV Studios. Reims is repped by UTA.

Lance Krall & Picture It Productions are repped by Paradigm and attorneys Jonathan Moonves & Gordon Bobb.

This broadcast development season, Bruckheimer TV also has Under the Bridge set at CBS, Council of Dads in the works at NBC, and Lifeboat Clique in development at the CW. The company is with CAA.