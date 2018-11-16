CBS has bought for development Family Emergency, a sibling/medical drama from Instinct developer/executive producer Michael Rauch, Jane the Virgin and Charmed’s Jennie Snyder Urman and CBS TV Studios where Rauch and Urman are based.

Written by Rauch, Family Emergency revolves around three sisters who often clash but always have each other’s backs work together in a busy ER, saving patients’ lives while navigating the complications of love, medicine and family.

Rauch executive produces with Urman and Joanna Klein.

CBS is the only Big 4 broadcast network without a medical drama currently on the air following the cancellation of Code Black. The network is looking to get back in the medical procedural game with Family Emergency and two other dramas in development, MD-1 and Nurses.

Rauch wrote the pilot for and executive produces CBS’ crime drama series Instinct starring Alan Cumming, which is set to return for a second season later this season.

Rauch has written four consecutive pilots that have gone to series, Beautiful People, Life Is Wild, Love Monkey and Instinct. Additionally, Rauch served as executive producer/co-showrunner on Royal Pains alongside co-creator Andrew Lenchewski for the USA series’ entire eight-season run. Rauch is repped by CAA and attorney Kevin Kelly.