CBS has put in development Bodhi, a supernatural legal drama from Goliath co-creator Jonathan Shapiro, Heroes alum Greg Grunberg, who also co-stars and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Shapiro and Grunberg, Bodhi centers on a high-powered lawyer who inherits his father’s small law firm and discovers not only that his father’s clients are ghosts, but that he himself can now see and communicate with them, all of which forces him to pair with his estranged investigator brother (Grunberg) as they resolve cases that will allow the dead to finally rest in peace.

CBS

Grunberg and Shapiro executive produce. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Actor, writer and producer Grunberg is best known for his roles in Heroes, Masters of Sex, Lost, Alias and Felicity. On the feature side, he was seen most recently seen as Jack’s (Bradley Cooper) driver in A Star is Born, and will next be seen reprising his role as Snap Wexley in Star Wars: Episode IX, set for release in 2019. He also has recurred on the CW’s The Flash and CBS’ Life in Pieces. He’s repped by Paradigm, Susan Calogerakis Management, and attorney Karl Austen of Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.

Emmy and Peabody-winning writer and producer and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Shapiro co-created and serves as executive producer with David E. Kelley on Amazon’s Goliath. He also is a consulting producer on NBC’s The Blacklist. His first play, Sisters in Law, about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor, premieres this April. His book credits include Deadly Force: A Lizzy Scott Novel and Lawyers, Liars, and the Art of Storytelling. Shapiro is repped by CAA.