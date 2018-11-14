CBS has put in development Dad Vs. Father, a multi-camera comedy from writer-comedian-actor Kurt Braunohler, The Neighborhood star/executive producer Cedric the Entertainer, his A Bird and A Bear Entertainment production banner and CBS TV Studios where the company has a first-look deal.

Written by Braunohler, Dad Vs. Father centers on new parents Karl and Leanne, who move in with Karl’s formerly deadbeat dad, his much younger wife, and their two 14-year-old daughters, starting an intense competition between the men to prove who is the better father.

A Bird and a Bear Entertainment

Braunohler executive produces with Cedric the Entertainer and Eric C. Rhone for A Bird And A Bear Entertainment.

Braunohler co-starred in and was an on-set writer on the Oscar-nominated feature The Big Sick. his hour-long Comedy Central special Trust Me premiered last year. He’ll next guest star on the upcoming Showtime comedy series Black Monday, and will be seen in the Lionsgate feature Flarsky, for which he also served as an on-set writer. Braunohler is repped by Gersh, Mosaic and Hansen Jacobsen.

Cedric The Entertainer stars in and executive produces via A Bird and A Bear CBS/CBS TV Studios’ The Neighborhood, which recently received a full-season order. He also co-stars in TBS comedy series The Last O.G. opposite Tracy Morgan.