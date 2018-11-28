CBS has put in development America, U.S.A., a single-camera theme park workplace comedy from husband and wife duo of TV writer-producer Michael Kramer (Men in Trees, Life Unexpected) and actress Lilli Birdsell (TURN), writer-director-producer Alex Reid (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and CBS TV Studios.

Photo courtesy of Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston

Written by Kramer and Birdsell, America, U.S.A. is a young workplace ensemble set at a Colonial-times theme park called America, U.S.A.

Reid executive produces and is set to direct and showrun. Kramer and Birdsell co-executive produce.

Based loosely on real-life theme park Colonial Williamsburg, Birdsell got the idea for America, U.S.A. when she was doing research for her recurring role as Martha Washington on AMC series TURN. Birdsell brought the idea to husband Kramer, and the duo then went to Reid.

While the show will not be about politics, its setting offers an opportunity to tell stories that could potentially resonate with the absurd post-truth world we live in today.

Kramer’s writing credits include Men In Trees, Life Unexpected and The Big House. In addition to TURN, Birdsell’s other acting credits include recurring roles on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Heathers and guest spots on Grey’s Anatomy and For the People.

Reid won an Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for his work on Malcolm in the Middle. He recently wrote episodes of Brockmire while shifting to directing over the past decade. His recent TV directing credits include episodes of Young Sheldon, Life in Pieces, Me, Myself and I and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Kramer, Birdsell and Reid are repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston. Kramer and Birdsell are also with attorney Paul Miloknay, and Reid is with attorney Jared Levine.