CBS has bought Be Here Now, a multi-camera comedy from comedian-writer Tommy Johnagin (Man with a Plan), Fulwell 73 (Late Late Show with James Corden, Happy Together) and CBS TV Studios where Fulwell 73 has a deal.

Penned by Johnagin, Be Here Now centers on a young widower who decides to move his life and kids from Los Angeles to a small town in Illinois to be closer to his wife’s large family.

Johnagin executive produces with Fulwell 73’s James Corden, Ben Winston and Jeff Grosvenor.

Johnagin has been performing standup since he was 18. He has appeared on a number of programs, including CBS’ Late Late Show, produced by Fulwell and hosted by Corden. As a writer-producer he has been working on CBS/CBS TV Studios’ multi-camera comedy Man With a Plan.

In May, Fulwell 73 landed its first scripted series order for comedy Happy Together on CBS, which debuted this fall.