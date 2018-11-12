CBS All Access, CBS’ SVOD and live streaming service, has given a straight-to-series order to true-crime drama Interrogation.

Co-created by Swedish writer-producer Anders Weidemann (30 Degrees In February) and John Mankiewicz (House of Cards, Bosch), Interrogation is an original concept based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. Each episode is structured around an interrogation taken directly from the real police case files, with the goal of turning the viewer into a detective. Based on the series’ unusual structure, CBS All Access will be experimenting with its release pattern. The first nine episodes of the series will be available to watch in any order, and the conclusive season finale will be released at a later date.

“This non-linear approach to storytelling is closer to how real detectives work, picking their own path through the evidence in a search for the truth,” said Weidemann.

Weidemann and Mankiewicz executive produce alongside Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate of Bosch producer Fabrik Entertainment for CBS TV Studios.

“Interrogation pushes the boundaries of what a television series can be with its truly unique format,” said Julie McNamara, EVP, Original Content, CBS All Access. “It’s also a series that could only be executed with the technical capabilities of a streaming service, and we look forward to bringing its innovative approach to our CBS All Access subscribers.”

The network is not revealing the real case that is at the center of the series. While it did not make national news, it is well known to people living in the area where it happened. For now, the scripts feature the real names of the people involved in it, it is hasn’t been decided yet whether they would be changed.

McNamara said that the idea about the non-linear approach to Interrogation came from the creators who at the pitch where they asked CBS All Access executives to play a game, pick an episode by its name and follow the story unfolding based on the order the episodes play out.

“It was one of the best pitches I’ve ever been at,” McNamara said. “What was shocking was how well it worked and how organic it felt for this particular concept.”

While the first nine episodes will reveal “what happened in the case in the justice system” through the years and through the perspective of different key players, cops, a reporter, a PI, etc, the final episode contains “a revelation about the truth of what really happened, whether or not the justice system got it right, all through new things that came to light,” McNamara said.

Interrogation joins the slate of upcoming CBS All Access original series that includes The Twilight Zone reboot, Marc Cherry’s Why Women Kill, the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks and a new untitled Star Trek live-action series featuring Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard.