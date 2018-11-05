Carlo Giuffre, who is best known for his role as Geppetto in Roberto Benigni’s live-action 2002 adaptation of Pinocchio, died in Rome November 1. He was 89.

Born in Naples, Italy on December 3, 1928, Giuffre was a star of stage and screen. After attending the National Academy of Dramatic Arts Silvio D’Amico he made his stage debut with the company of Eduardo De Filippo. He would continue his work with De Filippo through the ’80s.

Giuffre may have been known for Pinocchio, but his resume includes over 90 films, numerous roles in Italian cult comedies from the ’70s, as well as his celebrated work in the Neopolitan theater scene. On the big screen, he appeared in Mario Monicelli’s 1968 film The Girl With the Pistol alongside Monica Vitti. The film would go on to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign-Language Film.

He starred in comedies such as La signora e stata violentata! and La Signora gioca bene a scopa? as well as Liliana Cavani’s La Pelle in 1981. The film starred Marcello Mastroianni, Burt Lancaster and Claudia Cardinale and opened in Cannes. His final stage appearance was in 2015 in a theatrical adaptation of Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List while his final film was in the 2016 Vincenzo Salemme comedy Se mi lasci non vale.

Giuffre also starred in Maurizio Ponzi’s I Am Happy for which he received a David di Donatello award, Italy’s top film award. He also received the title of Grand Officer by the President of the Republic in 2007.