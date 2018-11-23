Canadian film and TV funding body Creative BC and Irish counterpart Screen Ireland have revealed the recipients of their inaugural international co-production development fund. Five projects will share $150,000 CAD ($113,000). The five successful projects selected are In Blood, produced by Underground Films and Hoodwink Films; Crossfire, produced by Tile Films and Soapbox; Children Of The Church, produced by Wildfire Films and Screen Siren; Cry From The Sea, produced by Shinawil and Sepia; and Recovery, produced by Samson + Goonworks. The program intends to increase gender parity in industry leadership roles and four of the five projects are led by female producers. Previous co-productions between Ireland and Canada have included Room, Brooklyn, Maudie and The Breadwinner.

. Shutterstock

The 2018 Europa Cinemas awards, which are given to the best European cinemas supported by the Creative Europe programme, have gone to the Theatiner Film in Munich for Best Programming; Kino Urania in the Croatian city of Osijek for Best Young Audience Activities; and jointly to the Cinémas Lumière and the Comoedia in Lyon for Best Entrepreneur. Cannes Film Festival artistic director Thierry Frémaux oversees the Lumière venues, which attract more than 200,000 annual admissions. The awards will be given on November 26 in Lyon and on December 5 in Munich.

The Hubert Bals Fund (HBF), administered by International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), is creating new awards worth a combined €100,000 ($113,000) in partnership with the Netherlands Film Fund (NFF) and the Netherlands Post Production Alliance (NPA).The two Dutch post-production awards, each worth €50,000 ($57,000) will be open to film projects previously supported by the HBF, which supports filmmakers from Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and parts of Eastern Europe.