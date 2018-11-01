EXCLUSIVE: Canadian animation firm Tangent, whose project Next Gen was snapped up by Netflix for big money in Cannes, is teaming up with sales firm DDI and EUM Entertainment to launch family film Jill & Evan at the AFM this week.

Pic follows twin ten year-old adventurers Jill and Evan who, after their famous archaeologist Dad goes missing in search of the mysterious Crown of Loxocronos – a mythical artifact that allows the wearer to speak to animals – decide to pick up the trail hoping to find out what happened. In the process, they discover a plot by poachers who are also after the Crown. The project is currently in pre-production at Tangent’s studios in Toronto, Canada.

Screenplay comes from Michael Schwartz and Peter Lepeniotis (The Nut Job) and is based on an original script by Lorne Cameron (Over The Hedge) with Lepeniotis also set to direct.

Producers are Ken Zorniak, Jeff Bell and Phyllis Laing under the Tangent banner alongside, Tom Yoon (The Nut Job) of EUM Entertainment. Mike Karz and William Bindley of Gulfstream Pictures, and Lorne Cameron will serve as executive producers. DDI handles international sales.

Emerging studio Tangent is in pre-production on Hump, featuring the voices of Simon Pegg and Gaten Matarazzo. Next Gen features the voices of John Krasinski, Jason Sudeikis, Constance Wu and Michael Pena.