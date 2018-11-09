Refresh for updates As wildfires spread up and down California, forcing the evacuation of Malibu to the south and raging north of Sacramento in the so-called Camp Fire, Hollywood celebrities from Alyssa Milano to James Woods are using social media to share stories and spread word about missing people and available resources.

Actor Woods is using his Twitter account to link to a list of missing persons in the Camp Fire and SoCal evacuations. “The only hashtag I am using is #CampFireJamesWoods to keep it simple for folks under duress,” the actor wrote earlier. Later, he tweeted, “People have requested I do a hashtag for missing persons in the fires now raging in Southern California, like we did for the #CampFire. I’ll use #SoCalFiresJamesWoods People can exchange info using that hashtag on @Twitter searching for the missing or to announce they are safe.”

See all tweets below.

Milano shared that she’s been evacuated from her home, taking “my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.”

Wrote Rainn Wilson, “Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash.”

Director Kevin Smith sought help for a near-Malibu farm that needs help evacuating 40 horses, while Joe Rogan took the moment to thank firefighters and first responders.

Deadline will update throughout the day…

Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018

People have requested I do a hashtag for missing persons in the fires now raging in Southern California, like we did for the #CampFire. I’ll use #SoCalFiresJamesWoods People can exchange info using that hashtag on @Twitter searching for the missing or to announce they are safe. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

Very scary and destructive wildfire spreading in California at frightening speeds. Heed warnings to evacuate. My thoughts are with all those tasked with keeping people safe. This is becoming worse and worse. And climate change is real. https://t.co/TD1QNWyYu8 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 9, 2018

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA! Anybody near #Malibu with a horse trailer, SYCAMORE FARM needs to evacuate 40 horses from 3661 Cross Creek Road before the fires get there! #WoolseyFire https://t.co/XJe0x85TBo — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 9, 2018

Earlier, Kardashian posted images of the Calabasas area from an airplane:

Then later, Kardashian posted an Instagram photo with her pajama-clad kids after evacuation. “North is always good,” she wrote.

My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018

I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

List of those missing from #CampFireEvacuations Very big list of #MissingPersons. Rather than do each one as a separate tweet, I implore you to scan this list and see if you recognize these missing persons👇 #CampFire #CampFireJamesWoods https://t.co/9ZodY6Vf9v — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing. Gonna be offline for awhile. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 9, 2018

Now…..fires all around. We may be next in line to evacuate. So many friends have already left their homes. What a sad day 4 our community — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 9, 2018