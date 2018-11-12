During a press conference to update on the fires plaguing Southern California, officials addressed the three fires raging on: the Camp Fire in Butte County as well as the Hill Fire and Woolsey Fire in Ventura County. The Hill Fire has since been 70 percent contained but the Woolsey Fire continues to be a threat. After officials said they were in it for “the long haul”, Gov. Jerry Brown addressed the situation, thanking the firefighters and first responders before talking about the change that needs to happen to prevent and adapt to these fires and taking a jab at climate change deniers.

Brown said that the fires were “truly a tragedy” and hopes everyone pulls together. Even so, he remained realistic and said that because of the conditions of California, this will most likely not be the last fire. “This is not the new normal, this is the new abnormal,” Brown points out. “This will continue in the next 10, 15 to 20 years. Unfortunately, the best science is telling us that the dryness, warmth, drought, [the fires] are going to intensify.”

Without directly mentioning him by name, Brown addressed Donald Trump’s tweet regarding the fires. In response to the fire, Trump wrote: “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Brown said, “forest management is one element — it’s only one.” He said that there are other threats and conditions and hopes to take steps to help communities, prevention, and adaption. He said that they are requesting federal aid, but also pointed out that there will have to be more investment in “adaptation” in regards to “climate and the warming climate.”