Hours after mandatory evacuations were lifted in Hidden Hills and some surrounding areas, residents of eastern Malibu are being allowed to return to their homes tonight. A long line of cars is clogging Pacific Coast Highway as folks try to get home for the first time in five days.

But it’s not an invitation for looky-loos: Residents must present an ID to get through. And some evacuation orders remain in place.

The news comes as the massive Woolsey Fire closes in on 100,000 acres burned. Two people are confirmed dead, found Friday in a scorched car on Mulholland Drive in Malibu, and at least 435 structures have been destroyed in the blaze. It broke out Thursday and jumped the 101 Freeway in multiple places. Driven by fierce Santa Ana winds, the flames roared through the canyons east of Malibu before hitting the tony community Friday in an unheard-of mere seven hours.

Officials say the fire is about 35 percent contained, but some mandatory evacuations also remain in force for portions of Calabasas, Westlake Village and Agoura Hills as crews work to battle hotspots and flareups. A red flag warning was extended today through 5 p.m. PT Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department said tonight that parking restrictions tied to the red flag alert will be lifted at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Check out a video of how LAFD responded to the fires this week: