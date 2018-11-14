IATSE is offering financial relief to its members affected by the California wildfires. “The unprecedented wildfires currently scorching California are now the deadliest and most destructive in the state’s history,” the union said today. “Our hearts go out to the affected California communities, and we thank the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers for their continued efforts.”

IATSE

Assistance will be provided to members affected by the fires through the Richard Walsh/Alfred Di Tolla/Harold Spivak Foundation. Walsh and Di Tolla are former IATSE presidents, and Spivak was the union’s general counsel for more than 50 years.

IATSE members in need of assistance should submit a written request to their local unions, which will then forward those requests to the Foundation for review by its trustees. IATSE is also asking members not directly affected by the fires to donate to the Foundation to help pay for shelter, food, clothing, and other necessities needed “to help our affected IATSE sisters and brothers get through this difficult time.”

Checks should be made payable to the “Walsh/Di Tolla/Spivak Foundation” and mailed to:

The Walsh/Di Tolla/Spivak Foundation c/o IATSE

207 W. 25th St., 4th Fl.

New York, NY 10001

Additional emergency financial assistance and natural disaster resources for affected entertainment or performing arts workers are available through the Actors Fund. Visit actorsfund.org/wildfires to contact The Actors Fund for support, or to donate to those in need.