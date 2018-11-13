Five days after Hidden Hills residents were told to pack up and get out as the Woolsey Fire raged, authorities said today it’s safe to go back. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said today that folks could start heading back into the gated celebrity enclave at 9 a.m. PT.

Meanwhile, residents of Calabasas, Westlake Village and Agoura Hills also are being allowed to return in some areas of those cities, though SoCal Edison notes that some sections of Calabasas remain without power. All three areas were hit hard by the fire, with numerous homes damaged or destroyed.

Topanga and Malibu, however, continue to remain closed with evacuation orders still in place.

City of Hidden Hills

Authorities are working to reopen on- and off-ramps of the 101 Freeway that have been closed since Thursday. “The Fire Incident Command continues to monitor the active fire areas, as well as those areas remaining closed due to critical infrastructure concerns or safety hazards,” the LACSD said.

The Hidden Hills repopulation includes all residences west of Valley Circle Boulevard, east of Crummer Canyon Road and north of the 101 Freeway to the northern city limits.

Here are the limited reopenings in the other affected cities:

Calabasas

• West of Topanga Canyon Boulevard

• Northwest of Mulholland Highway

• North of Stunt Road

• East of Las Virgenes Road

• East of the Lost Hills Road neighborhoods (including Lost Springs and Saratoga)

• South of the Los Angeles/Ventura County Line

Westlake Village

• City limits on the west, from the intersection of Westlake Boulevard and Sycamore Canyon Drive – north to the Ventura County and City of Agoura Hills boundaries.

Agoura Hills

• Chesebro Road on the eastern border

• Agoura Road (north and south sides of the road) from Chesebro Road to the west.

The Sheriff’s Department said all other road closures and evacuated areas for the Woolsey Fire remain in effect and stressed that it will “have a strong presence in the repopulated and evacuated areas for the next several days to ensure the protection of our residents and their property.”