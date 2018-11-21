As the fire-relief effort continues in California, Harrison Ford has reached out to SAG-AFTRA members affected by the wildfires to let them know that help is available. “If you need help, ask. If you can help, give,” he said in a pre-Thanksgiving public service announcement for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation (watch it below). “Because we’re not just actors, voice-over artists, broadcasters and recording actors — we’re family, and family sticks together.

“The devastation and loss that have been wreaked by the California wildfires has left tens of thousands of Americans in need of emergency financial assistance, and our fellow SAG-AFTRA members are among those struggling to rebuild their lives,” he says in the PSA.

Ford noted that the Foundation and the SAG-AFTRA Motion Picture Players Welfare Fund have a Disaster Relief Fund that’s partnered with the Actors Fund to provide urgent financial support to SAG-AFTRA members and families affected by the fires.

“We’re all working together, and that’s a great start,” Ford says in the video, “but we need more help to ensure that our sisters and brothers — many of whom have lost everything — don’t face additional hardships in the weeks and months to come.”

Ford was honored at the Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards on November 8, the night the fires erupted, where he warned about the dangers of global warming. “The natural world doesn’t need people,” he said before anyone knew what was coming, “but people need nature.”

In other fire-relief news:

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is awarding $225,000 in emergency grants to help those battling and affected by the California wildfires. The group is providing a $100,000 grant to Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, $25,000 to Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation and $100,000 to The Actors Fund to augment the emergency assistance being provided to entertainment industry and performing arts professionals across the state.

Kim Kardashian, who had the Woolsey Fire come to the edge of her Hidden Hills property, went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to reveal $400,000 in donations to the California Fire Foundation and the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund:

GoFundMe has contributed $150,000 to provide direct relief to California fire victims, and several campaigns have been there created to provide Thanksgiving meals to those impacted by the wildfires, including the devastated town of Paradise. Here is a roundup.

Noah Nelson, a writer-producer and son of Craig T. Nelson who went to high school and college in Malibu, is spreading the word about a Thanksgiving for first responders and anyone in the beach community who was displaced by the Woolsey Fire. Hosted by the City of Malibu, Pepperdine University and local groups, a meal will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pepperdine cafeteria. Here are the details: