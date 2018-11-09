“Don’t know if the house made it or not,” says Caitlyn Jenner today of the fate of her Malibu home. “It’s still up in the air,” the activist and retired Olympian added as media reports claimed her hilltop residence had succumbed to the fires wreaking havoc across Southern California on Friday.

“We’re safe,” Jenner declared online with close friend Sophia Hutchins by her side in a “safe house”:

Jenner’s perched home is well known to viewers of her reality series I Am Cait. In fact, the house was the physical center of the 2015-2016 E! show that documented the Kardashian step-dad’s transition into life as a woman.

While Jenner says the house’s fate is unknown, the structure in the hills of Malibu is right in the path of the rampaging Woolsey blaze that has forced thousands to evacuate the area today. Currently, the fire is burning up around 14,000 acres. Even with firefighters on the scene, there is no significant containment yet.

