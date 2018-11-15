Creative Artists Agency announced today that four trainees in their ranks are being promoted.

Paige Holtzman has been elevated to Agent in CAA’s Motion Picture Literary department. She is based in the Los Angeles office.

Paige Feldman and Jack Kingsley have been promoted to Executives in CAA Brand Consulting, the division which works collaboratively on behalf of prestigious global brands and counts 200 employees.

Brett Lieberman has been upped to Executive in CAA Sports, which spans 17 divisions, including property sales, brand consulting, corporate hospitality, media rights, trademark licensing, and athlete representation. Feldman, Kingsley, and Lieberman are based in CAA’s New York office.