The Entertainment Studios boss is seriously interested in buying Tribune Media, The New York Post reports.

Byron Allen shelled out $300M for the Weather Channel in April, and he’ll be up against three other bidders for Tribune. It’s the company’s second go-round on the auction block.

The FCC blocked Tribune’s sale to Sinclair Broadcast network three months ago which was to be a $3.9 billion deal.

Tom Hicks Jr., the head of private equity firm Hicks Equity Partners, and head of America First, a super PAC connected with President Trump, submitted a joint bid with Cerberus Capital.

