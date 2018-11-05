After three years as the president of theatrical distribution, Mark Borde is leaving Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, the company announced today.

In 2015, Borde sold his Freestyle Releasing to Allen who then formed Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures. Among Entertainment Studios’ highlights were 47 Meters Down which they rescued from Dimension, which originally had plans to put the Mandy Moore movie straight to video. Allen stopped the trucks from delivering the pic’s DVDs to Walmart and ultimately released the movie in June 2017 where it made $44.3M. Following that Entertainment Studios released their TIFF acquisitions Hostiles and Chappaquiddick which respectively grossed $29.8M and $17.4M stateside. Entertainment Studios’ next release will be the Keanu Reeves sci-fi pic Replicas opening Jan. 11. They recently played their documentary Hondros at the United Nations on Friday. The doc won the Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award – Special Jury Mention at the Tribeca Film Festival last spring.

Borde has been a part of the independent movie business as a distributor, a film producer, a theater owner, and as a voting member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences in the Producers Branch. Borde was recently honored on at the 2018 ShowEast convention in Miami and was given the “Al Shapiro Distinguished Service Award.” He will soon join the Napa Valley Film Festival activities as part of the faculty later this month.

“Mark Borde, a second-generation movie distribution entrepreneur, co-founded Freestyle Releasing over 17 years ago with the late, great Susan Jackson. One day at lunch in 2015, Mark graciously agreed to sell me the company, instantly putting our corporation into the movie business,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media. “Since acquiring Freestyle, Mark has helped me to build a first class, wide-release, international independent film distribution company at Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures. Mark’s reputation as a consummate professional is well-deserved, and I know he will continue to make a lasting impact on our industry for years to come. All of us at Entertainment Studios look forward to working with Mark again as he pursues the next phase of his very distinguished career.”

“Byron Allen is a brilliant businessman, a visionary, with unbelievable energy, and simply an unstoppable force of nature,” said Mark Borde. “I loved working with Byron and the phenomenal team he has assembled. I have put my legacy in the right hands, and I am highly confident he will take this company to extraordinary new heights.”