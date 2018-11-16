EXCLUSIVE: Legendary has just closed a seven-figure deal in an electric 11 suitor auction for ByAll, a short story that has Creed II director Steven Caple Jr attached to helm. It will be adapted by Creed II co-writer Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmeier. That duo, who are scripting Space Jam 2, wrote the short story that got the whole town hot and bothered.

ByAll is a 10 page story set slightly in the future in Los Angeles. Imagine a world in which there is no more LAPD, and the resulting aftermath of that. It has been called Collateral meets The Warriors.

The scribes are producing with Caple Jr., along with Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of The Gotham Group. Exec producing are GG’s Peter McHugh, Max Goldfarb and Jennifer Levine of Untitled.

The deal comes as buzz builds for Creed II. Caple Jr was tapped by the braintrust of Ryan Coogler, Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan to direct the film. He previously helmed the tiny budget The Land, and also his series work includes Class and Grown-ish. He turns in a strong effort on Creed, the MGM/Warner Bros/New Line sequel which sees Stallone reprise Rocky and Jordan back as Adonis Creed as he steels for a ring collision with the son of Ivan Drago, who’s an even more indestructible version of his father. Dolph Lundgren reprises and Florian Munteanu plays the protege son. Taylor wrote Creed II with Stallone.

The film is expected to perform very well on Thanksgiving Day weekend, and what better time to come to market with a hot new project?

WME reps Caple Jr, with Untitled and Gotham Group reps the scribes.