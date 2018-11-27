Next spring’s Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson’s Burn This starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell has completed casting and set an April 16 opening date at the Hudson Theatre.

Previews begin March 15, with Tony Award nominees David Furr and Brandon Uranowitz rounding out the four-member cast, says producer David Binder. Michael Mayer will direct, with the design team including Derek McLane (Sets), Clint Ramos (Costumes) and Natasha Katz (Lights).

Burn This, which originated Off Broadway in 1987 before transferring to Broadway in an acclaimed production starring John Malkovich and Joan Allen, is set in a downtown Manhattan loft in the 1980s, as four New Yorkers are brought together after a funeral. Driver and Russell play the brother and the roommate, respectively, of the deceased.

Furr will play Burton, the longtime lover of Russell’s Anna. Tony nominated for his performance in the 2016 Noises Off revival, Furr has also appeared on Broadway in Accent On Youth, Cymbeline, Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, The Rivals, King Lear, and The Importance Of Being Earnest. Film credits include 13 Hours and the upcoming The Highwaymen opposite Woody Harrelson, Kevin Costner, and Kathy Bates. TV credits include The Man In The High Castle, Mr. Mercedes, Turn: Washington Spies, Madam Secretary, The Americans, NCIS: Los Angeles and, currently, the CBS drama series Bull.

Uranowitz will play Larry, friend of the deceased. A two-time Tony nominee for An American in Paris and Falsettos, Uranowitz currently plays Itzik in Broadway’s The Band’s Visit. Other stage credits: Grand Hotel at New York City Center Encores!, Prince of Broadway, and the national touring company of Rent. Film credits include the upcoming The Kitchen, starring Melissa McCarthy, and Stage Fright. On television, Brandon recurs this season on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and has guested on Dietland, Blue Bloods, Inside Amy Schumer and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.