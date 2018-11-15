EXCLUSIVE: Disney Channel is headed vack to Camp Kikiwaka for a fourth year. The cable net said today that it has ordered a Season 4 of Bunk’d, the spinoff from its 2011-15 comedy Jessie.

Production will begin in March on new episodes of the live-action Bunk’d, from executive producers Phil Baker and Erin Dunlap, both of whom are EPs on Disney Channel’s Andi Mack. It follows three siblings (Peyton List, Karan Brar, Skai Jackson) as they leave their extravagant New York City penthouse to return again to Camp Kikiwaka, a rustic summer camp in Maine. Season 3 saw the Ross kids arriving at camp after several cabins were lost to fire. Miranda May, Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro and Will Buie Jr. co-star in the series, with other cast TBA, Disney Channel said.

“On the heels of a successful third season, we’ve decided that there is more fun to be had at Camp Kikiwaka,” said Kory Lunsford, VP Current Series at Disney Channels Worldwide. “We are excited to gear up for another season with the campers from Woodchuck, Grizzly and Weasel cabins as they embark on hilarious new adventures, reunite with beloved characters and meet new ones.”

Created by Pamela Eells O’Connell, the series hails from It’s a Laugh Productions.