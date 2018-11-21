Following the Warner Bros./Amazon Prime announcement that they’re holding paid sneaks for Aquaman on Dec. 15 in 1,000 locations, Paramount will be holding one-day previews for its Transformers spinoff Bumblebee on Saturday, Dec. 8 ahead of the Dec. 21 opening.

Tickets will be on sale for the prevailing price at participating locations, and each admission includes a ticket to the movie, bonus content and a Transformers: Tiny Turbo Changers Movie Toy from Hasbro, while supplies last. Showtimes begin at 7:00 PM. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 21 at BumblebeeMovie.com.

Studios have been raking in some extra dough on these sneak previews ahead of the regular Thursday starts. Amazon’s partnerships with Sony on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Hotel Transylvania 3 respectively grossed $1.86M and $1.3M ahead of their openings. Warner Bros.’ recent sneaks for A Star Is Born and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald did $1.35M (from Tuesday and Wednesday sneaks) and $1.8M (at 600 venues).

While the domestic B.O. for the Michael Bay-directed Transformers films fell to a low of $130.1M across five movies with 2017’s The Last Knight from a high with the second chapter Revenge of the Fallen‘s $402M, Paramount has continued to pump these out given how huge the brand is in China, plus the overseas draw. Last Knight grossed $228.8M, repping close to 40% of the pic’s $605.4M overseas gross. Bumblebee looks to rejuvenate the franchise by taking the series to 1987, where the yellow VW bug-robot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken and brings him back to life. John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Schneider also star.