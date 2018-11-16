Buchwald has brought on Ryan Andrews as a Branding/Digital Crossover Agent in the Los Angeles office, and promoted four to Agent in the New York and L.A. offices.

Andrews moves to Buchwald from Untitled Entertainment, where he previously was a digital manager.

In the New York office, coordinators Delsey Attardi, Casey Rabin and Courtney Walton were promoted to Agent. Attardi, who was recently featured in this year’s issue of Variety Magazine’s 10 Assistants to Watch, was promoted to Social Media Agent, Rabin was upped to Broadcast and Comedy Agent and Walton was elevated to Commercial Agent.

Coordinator Adrian Hamerski was promoted to Talent Agent in the Los Angeles office.