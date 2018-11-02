A two-CD Springsteen On Broadway soundtrack will be released Dec. 14, two days before the Netflix launch of a filmed performance of the sold-out Broadway show.

Springsteen has released a single from the soundtrack, “Land of Hope and Dreams,” on his YouTube site. Listen to the audio track above, and see the full track list below.

With lyrics including “Tomorrow there’ll be sunshine/And all this darkness past,” the song, as NPR noted today, is often performed by Springsteen at benefit concerts and political rallies, including 2012 campaign stops for then-presidential candidate Barack Obama. The release of “Land of Hope and Dreams” today comes four days before the mid-term elections.

The soundtrack to the Netflix special (hence soundtrack, not cast album) drops the day before the autobiographical Springsteen On Broadway closes its run at the Walter Kerr Theatre after what will be 236 performances. Previews began Oct. 3, 2017, with the official opening nine days later. The initial eight-week run has been extended three times. Average ticket prices routinely top the $500-plus mark, making Springsteen On Broadway by far the most expensive seat on Broadway.

The one-man, Tony-winning show (wife Patti Scialfa joins for duets on “Tougher Than the Rest” and “Brilliant Disguise”) was written by Springsteen based on his autobiography, and directed and produced by Thom Zimny. The Netflix film is produced by Springsteen and his team: Zimny, Jon Landau, tour director George Travis and Landau Management partner Barbara Carr.

The soundtrack on Columbia Records features the following track list: