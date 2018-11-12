Bruce Solar has been promoted to partner and Co-Head of Worldwide Music at APA, where he will now oversee West Coast operations for the agency’s Concerts division alongside fellow Worldwide Music co-head Steve Martin, who is based in in New York.

Solar, who joined APA in 2015 after a 14-year career at The Agency Group, had been EVP Worldwide Music. His current roster includes Radical Face, EELS, Family of the Year, Blondie, Brian Wilson, Smokey Robinson, The Zombies, Cake, The O’Jays and Liz Brasher among others.

“Bruce is one of the most talented and respected music agents in the industry,” said Jim Gosnell, APA’s president and CEO. “His leadership, insights and contributions to the success of our Concerts division have made a tremendous impact on our business, and I could not be more pleased to have him lead our West Coast team.”