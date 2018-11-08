Brooklyn Nine-Nine will make its NBC debut on Thursday, Jan. 10 and will air in the Thursday 9 PM slot currently occupied by Will & Grace. Additionally, the new Dwayne Johnson athletic competition series The Titan Games is being rescheduled to the Thursday 8 PM time slot.

The arrival of the two newcomers will lead to an overhaul of NBC’s Thursday 8-10 comedy block, with The Good Place and Will & Grace getting new time periods.

NBC

Meanwhile, there will be no additional episodes for freshman Thursday comedy I Feel Bad, which will wrap its freshman run with its original 13-episode order. While this has not been called a cancellation, I Feel Bad, produced by Amy Poehler, has struggled to get traction with viewers while also drawing lukewarm reviews, making a second season highly unlikely. The family comedy’s fate was partly foreshadowed when NBC recently expanded the order to Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s upcoming sixth season by 6 episodes.

The Titan Games, originally slated to replace Chicago Med on Wednesday, will now debut on Jan. 3 from 8-10 PM and air in its regular Thursday 8-9 PM slot beginning Jan. 10. With NBC’s Wednesday Chicago lineup doing well, the network is now keeping it intact.

With Titans Game in the 8-9 PM hour, The Good Place will move from its 8:30 PM berth to 9:30 PM, following Brooklyn, beginning Jan. 10 and air in that time slot through its season finale on Jan. 24. (The Good Place produces 13-episode seasons). It will be succeeded in the 9:30 PM half-hour by Will & Grace — moving into a new time slot — beginning Jan. 31.

Superstore will be on hiatus before returning in March, following the season finale of The Titan Games when NBC’s 8-10 PM block will be restored with all original programming. NBC is not revealing what will air at 8:30 PM in that block but the network has A.P. Bio on the bench.